  3. Regional
Ayogya: Anirudh's song from this Vishal starrer will be out on April 30

Regional

Ayogya: Anirudh's song from this Vishal starrer will be out on April 30

Song Kanne Kanne sung by Anirudh for Vishal's Ayogya will be released on April 30.

back
AyogyaJunior NTK.S. RavikumarKajal AggarwalKanne KanneLahari MusicLight House Movie MakersMadhuParthibanPooja DevariyaRashi KhannaSachuSam C SScreen SceneSreekar PrasadTemperTrending In SouthVamsi KrishnaVenkat MohanVikram Vedha
nextPaala Pitta: Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde look smashing hot in this lyrical song from Maharshi!

within