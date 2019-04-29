Ayogya: Anirudh's song from this Vishal starrer will be out on April 30

In Com Staff April 29 2019, 5.43 pm April 29 2019, 5.43 pm

Directed by Venkat Mohan and produced by Madhu for Light House Movie Makers and distributed by Screen Scene, Ayogya is the Tamil remake of the Telugu blockbuster hit Temper starring Junior NT and Kajal Aggarwal. Ayogya features the tall hunk Vishal in the lead role supported by Rashi Khanna as his love interest. We had earlier reported that rock star Anirudh had rendered a number in the film whose music has been scored by Sam C S. Now we have an announcement on when the single is going to be released.

Lahari Music who has the audio rights of the film has announced in their social media handle that the single titled as Kanne Kanne sung by Anirudh will be revealed tomorrow, the 30th April. The film itself will be out on the 10th of May. Anirudh has such a unique voice and has always lent his voice for other composers as well. Post Vikram Vedha, Sam C S has become the ‘go to’ composer for all the filmmakers and it has been expected that under his composition and Anirudh’s rendition, the number is going to scale the charts.

Ayogya team had unveiled the trailer a few days ago which has got good number of views in YouTube. The film also has Parthiban, K S Ravikumar, Sachu, Vamsi Krishna, Pooja Devariya and others. Karthik is the man behind the camera and Sreekar Prasad had edited it. Ayogya is a hard core commercial entertainer that is expected to impress the audiences. After many postponements, Ayogya is finally expected to hit the screens on the 10of May.