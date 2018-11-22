Ayogya attacked: PMK founder Ramadoss accuses Vishal for promoting drinking

The first look poster of Vishal’s Ayogya which was released a few days ago might have grabbed positive traction on social media, but there is one person who is totally against it. PMK Founder Ramadoss has voiced out against Vishal and the poster, which shows the actor holding a beer bottle.

Ramadoss sent out a series of tweets on Twitter, criticising the scene saying “In the first look poster, Vishal appears with a bottle of beer. As he is the general secretary of the Nadigar Sangam, I have even written to him in the past that smoking scenes in films should be banned. But now, he himself is promoting drinking. What kind of message is Vishal carrying to his fans with this? I expect a basic social responsibility from the Nadigar Sangam’s General Secretary.” Ramadoss has asked the makers of Ayogya to pull down the poster but is yet to get a response from the other side.

Earlier, PMK leader and MP Anbumani Ramadoss had slammed Thalapathy Vijay and the team of Sarkar for their first look poster, which had shown the actor smoking a cigarette. Due to unrelenting pressure from the Tamil Nadu health department, Sun Pictures withdrew the poster of the film from their social platforms.