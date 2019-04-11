Ayogya director Venkat Mohan in talks with Sivakarthikeyan for his next!

In Com Staff April 11 2019, 4.53 pm April 11 2019, 4.53 pm

Vishal’s Ayogya has been the talking point of the industry for quite some time now. The film is finally set to release on May 10 and the anticipation level is extremely high as the release has already been delayed once. The cast for the film includes Raashi Khanna, R Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Sonia Aggarwal and Pooja Devariya among others. Directed by Venkat Mohan, this film is a remake of Jr NTR’s blockbuster film Temper. While the director is prepping for this release, we hear that he has already spoken to an actor for his next! Yes, Venkat Mohan is in talks with Sivakarthikeyan for his upcoming project.

When we contacted our sources, they said, “Director Venkat Mohan has started prepping for his next and he has gotten in touch with Sivakarthikeyan to play the lead in it. The other cast and crew discussions are also still on and an official announcement will be made soon. He is currently awaiting the release of Ayogya and busy with that.” While we await more details on the same, we are sure that if this project happens, this director-actor duo will create magic on-screen! Meanwhile, Siva is busy with a number of projects in hand.

SK 16, under Pandiraj's direction, will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures and is expected to be ready to hit screens for Pongal next year. Rumours have been doing the rounds for a long time that Aishwarya Rajesh is going to be seen as the leading lady in this film. It has also been announced that Sivakarthikeyan and Vignesh Shivn are all set to join hands for a project, which will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions. We wish the actor all the best for his impressive line-up of movies!