Ayogya first look: Vishal, a bottle of beer and negative shades!

The first look poster of Vishal’s upcoming action thriller, Ayogya, was launched this evening by director AR Murugadoss. The poster depicts the actor atop a jeep with a bottle of beer in his hand, dropping clues on the character that he is essaying in the film.

Ayogya is a remake of the Tollywood blockbuster Temper, which had Jr NTR in the lead role. The team has also mentioned the original writer Vakkantham Vamsi in the first look poster, which also has space for the key members of the team such as music composer Sam CS, cinematographer Karthik, editor Ruben, stunt directors Ram – Lakshman (Sarkar fame) and others.

Venkat Mohan, an erstwhile assistant of AR Murugadoss, has taken care of the writing and the direction for Ayogya. While Raashi Khanna reprises Kajal Aggarwal’s role from the original, Pooja Devaraiya of Iraivi fame will be seen in a pivotal role. The film was originally planned as a Pongal release, but due to the arrival of two other biggies in Petta and Viswasam, it will now see the light of the day for the Republic Day weekend.

Vishal, who had two back-to-back hits with Thupparivaalan and Irumbu Thirai, suffered a setback when it came to Sandakozhi-2 which only was an average grosser at the box office. If Ayogya does work out well, it would be a solid return to winning ways for the actor.