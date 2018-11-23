Ayogya poster controversy: Vishal justifies the presence of the beer bottle

The first look poster of Vishal’s next film Ayogya was launched a few days back. The actor looks stylish sporting shades, sitting on his police jeep with a beer bottle in hand. The beer bottle in the poster drew flak from politicians like PMK’s Ramadoss who accused Vishal of lacking social responsibility despite holding an influential position in the Tamil film fraternity. He also appealed to the team to take down this poster.

Vishal responded to this beer bottle controversy in a recent media interaction,

“I’m not drinking beer in the poster, the bottle is just in my hand. I play a cop in the film and this beer bottle is a key evidence in one of the crime scenes that I investigate. There is a big fight sequence too with this beer bottle. That’s about it! We don’t intend to promote drinking or any bad habits with the poster or our film.”

Ayogya is set to release in January 2019. It is the official Tamil remake of NTR’s comeback hit Temper which released in 2015. There are some doubts among movie buffs on whether Vishal can pull off the kind of power packed performance that NTR showcased in Temper. We have to wait and watch.