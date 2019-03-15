Ayogya postponement: Does Vishal have valid reasons or is he just scared of Kanchana 3?

Vishal's Ayogya is a film that has taken longer than usual to get ready. The action thriller directed by debutant Venkat Mohan was supposed to hit the screens in January but got delayed because of the extended shoot schedules. The team is now in the final stage of the shoot, having an item number with Sana Khan just getting done. And now, trade sources have come up saying that Ayogya has been pushed from its earlier release date of April 19th to May 10th. Ostensibly, there are a lot of possible reasons for this postponement.

The first of them all would be the stiff competition that Vishal would be facing with Raghava Lawrence's horror sequel Kanchana 3. The franchise, on the whole, has been a huge money spinner at the box office and is expected to be the big summer blockbuster of 2019 as well. Exhibitors have already pinned major hopes on the film, and such opposition for Ayogya would only work against it.

Other reasons that come into the frame are the completion of the shoot for the film, which could leave only a handful of days for post-production. The team would have to rush up real fast in this case, and extending the release date by another twenty days would definitely hand over some more time. On top of all this, there are reports floating around that Vishal would be getting engaged this Saturday, with the marriage set to take place sometime next month. The actor would need some time for the personal knot before the arrival of his own film.

The makers of Ayogya are expected to come out with an official word on the postponement of the film very soon. Whatever said and done, it clearly looks like Vishal is getting onto his Irumbu Thirai date once again!