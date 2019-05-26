Ayogya to interestingly have a Telugu dubbed version soon

Lmk May 26 2019, 5.33 pm May 26 2019, 5.33 pm

Vishal is among the select Tamil heroes who also has a good market in the Telugu states. Last year, his summer blockbuster Irumbu Thirai did rousing business in its Telugu dubbed version and was a blockbuster success. Even Mahesh Babu had great words to say about the Telugu version titled Abhimanyudu. Later in the year, his Sandakozhi 2 was also dubbed and released in Telugu simultaneously, with the title Pandemkodi 2. Both the versions did average business. Vishal’s most recent film Ayogya (which released on May 11th across TN), which is already the official remake of the Jr NTR Telugu hit Temper, is now all set to be dubbed and released in the Telugu states in June; this is quite a surprising, interesting move. Ayogya was directed by Venkat Mohan, a former associate of ace director AR Murugadoss. ARM had also seen Ayogya recently and expressed his appreciation for the team members.

The makers of Ayogya feel that since the climax has been majorly tweaked in the Tamil version, the Telugu audience would still find this Temper version to be a fresh experience. Raashi Khanna, the heroine of Ayogya, is also a popular face among Telugu viewers, thereby giving a further push to the dubbed version.

Ayogya's Telugu version will be released by Malkapuram Sivakumar, with the same title. Meanwhile, the Tamil version has grossed close to 11 crores in TN so far and will end up as a loss-making proposition for the state’s distributors. Its TN theatrical rights were itself worth about 12 crores. Despite good reviews, Ayogya couldn’t post big numbers.

We have to see if the Telugu version of Ayogya gives its total numbers the desired push. We shall keep you posted on the exact release date.