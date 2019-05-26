  3. Regional
Ayogya to interestingly have a Telugu dubbed version soon

Regional

Ayogya to interestingly have a Telugu dubbed version soon

Ayogya was directed by Venkat Mohan, a former associate of ace director AR Murugadoss.

back
AyogyaEntertainmentRaashi KhannaregionalTrending In South
nextLeostride Entertainment’s Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh keeps its promise of complete entertainment

within