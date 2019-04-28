Baahubali 2: The Conclusion celebrates 2 years, Prabhas and the makers get emotional

In Com Staff April 28 2019, 3.42 pm April 28 2019, 3.42 pm

It is safe to say that director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise became remarkable not only for the ingenious filmmaking but also because of the huge popularity and love it garnered. It surely turned a lot of focus towards Telugu cinema and people around the world noticed actors like Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty. Even now, films compete with the opening records of both the films and try to smash it. Today marks the second anniversary of the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion and it goes without saying that the team is extremely proud of the fanfare it still brings in!

Taking to Twitter, the producer of the franchises, Shobhu Yarlagadda, posted a heartfelt message where he wrote that he loves the fact that Baahubali 2 ‘redefined Indian Cinema’ and he thanked everyone who had a hand in making the film as great as it turned out to be. He also wrote that he still cannot believe at times the humongous success that the movie has achieved. Speaking to a leading media, Prabhas too shared his excitement and said, “Baahubali has been an iconic benchmark in my life, it is very surreal to see that it has had such an impactful effect on the history of Indian cinema.” He also told a portal, “It is overwhelming to see the acceptance the audience has shown towards a cinema coming from South India and opened doors for regional cinema on a pan-Indian platform.”

Meanwhile, the star is all set to be seen in director Sujeeth's Saaho which is hitting the theatres on August 15, 2019. Fans are overjoyed to see their favourite star return to the big screens again and are eagerly awaiting every little update about the film. Saaho will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.