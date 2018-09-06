Baahubali Prabhas makes an official announcement on his next

Prabhas emerged as the most talked about Indian film star after the release of Baahubali 1 and 2. The humongous success of these films, wherever they released, made Prabhas an international sensation and a truly pan-Indian star.

Prabhas began work on Saaho after he was done with his commitments for Baahubali and the film has been making slow progress due to its huge scale and the massive budget involved. Saaho is an exciting action entertainer being directed by Sujeeth and has Shraddha Kapoor making her debut in South Indian cinema. Saaho will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi due to Prabhas' new found status and craze post-Baahubali. The initial release plan was for this year but it looks increasingly unlikely.

The star meanwhile made an official announcement on his 20th film (#Prabhas20 on social media) on Thursday morning. This is what he posted on his official Facebook page,

"Hey guys, I am very excited to share with you the launch of my next trilingual film, directed by KK Radha Krishna and produced by Gopi Krishna movies in association with UV creations. The shoot for the same with Pooja Hegde will begin very soon."

There are some rumours that #Prabhas20 will be a quickie and will make it to theaters even before Saaho. It falls in the romance genre and will be a welcome breezy changeover for Prabhas after Baahubali and Saaho.