Soheib Ahsan August 07 2019, 6.02 pm August 07 2019, 6.02 pm

Life is full of twists and turns, one can never know who they may lose tomorrow. The knowledge of that just might encourage people to be more thoughtful of their relations with the people around them. Unfortunately, it seems that this thought did not occur to television actor Madhu Prakash. It seems that things were not going very well between him and his wife Bharati. On Tuesday, she committed suicide at her own home in Hyderabad. It seems that this did not come suddenly as the couple would often have fights over Madhu Prakash's lifestyle. Bharati's family, on the other hand, suspect that Madhu is having an affair outside his marriage. They also alleged this to be the actual reason for Bharti choosing to kill herself.

Bharti's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in their bedroom by Madhu when he returned from the gym at 7 pm. He left his house early in the morning at 10 am for a shoot. During this time, his wife called him and insisted he return home to resolve matters with her. When Madhu refused to listen, Bharti threatened to end her life over the call.

Bharti's family claims that Madhu had a hand in his wife's death and that he was directly responsible for it. They also stated that Madhu would return home every day late at night which led to his wife suspecting an affair with one of his own co-stars.

The police suspect Madhu was involved in the death of his wife. For this reason, they have arrested the television actor after taking his statement. Bharti's body has been sent for a post-mortem and the results are awaited.