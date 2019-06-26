Market Raja MBBS is an upcoming film directed by Saran which features the Bigg Boss season 1 winner Aarav as the hero. We had been regularly giving you updates on this film. Today’s update is about the inclusion of Prabhakar, an artist who is very popular in Telugu film industry and who has also played the dreadful Kalakeya king in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning, as one of the important cast members in Market Raja MBBS. The film has two heroines in the form of Kaavya Thapar and Nikesha Patel.
Prabhakar joined the sets of Market Raja MBBS for an action sequence which is being shot now. Our sources say, “Vicky who choreographed the stunt sequences in Vishnu Vishal’s Ratchasan is directing the stunt scenes in Market Raja MBBS also. Hero Aarav and Prabhakar took part in these action blocks”. The film is slowly but steadily getting canned and is reaching the completion stage. The first look poster of the film had attracted a lot of attention with veteran actress Radhika striking a thug pose with Aarav behind her.
The film also has Rohini playing a speech impaired character who is working in Amma Unavagam. Supporting cast is also brilliant in the film which boasts of veterans such as Nasser, Hareesh Peradi, Yogi Babu, Devadarshini and others. Prabhakar who has joined the sets of the film now is a part of Prabhu Deva’s Yung Mung Sung. MS Guhan, brother of director Saran is the man behind the camera. Simon K King is the music composer in Market Raja MBBS. Although Aarav shot to popularity with his Bigg Boss show, the actor has not chosen all those films that came to him. Since he liked the script of Saran’s Market Raja which will reportedly give him a huge scope for performance, the handsome actor took up this project. He also has Raja Bheema which is about the relationship between a man and his elephant.Read More