Market Raja MBBS is an upcoming film directed by Saran which features the Bigg Boss season 1 winner Aarav as the hero. We had been regularly giving you updates on this film. Today’s update is about the inclusion of Prabhakar, an artist who is very popular in Telugu film industry and who has also played the dreadful Kalakeya king in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning, as one of the important cast members in Market Raja MBBS. The film has two heroines in the form of Kaavya Thapar and Nikesha Patel.

Prabhakar joined the sets of Market Raja MBBS for an action sequence which is being shot now. Our sources say, “Vicky who choreographed the stunt sequences in Vishnu Vishal’s Ratchasan is directing the stunt scenes in Market Raja MBBS also. Hero Aarav and Prabhakar took part in these action blocks”. The film is slowly but steadily getting canned and is reaching the completion stage. The first look poster of the film had attracted a lot of attention with veteran actress Radhika striking a thug pose with Aarav behind her.