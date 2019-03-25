image
Tuesday, March 26th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Regional
Baahubali writer Vijayendran Prasad says it will be a challenge writing for late Jayalalitha's biopic

Regional

Baahubali writer Vijayendran Prasad says it will be a challenge writing for late Jayalalitha's biopic

The Jayalalitha biopic, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead, is likely to go on floors from September.

back
BiopicEntertainmentJayaJayalalithaKangana ranautregionalThalaiviTrending In SouthVijayendran Prasad
nextVijay Sethupathi and Samantha starrer Super Deluxe gets an 'A' certificate with no cuts

within