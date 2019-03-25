Baahubali writer Vijayendran Prasad says it will be a challenge writing for late Jayalalitha's biopic

It was earlier reported that KV Vijayendra Prasad, the writer who wrote the script for the Baahubali series and Kangana’s last release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is writing the script for Jayalalitha’s biopic. The film which will see Kangana Ranaut as Amma, had been titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi. The film will be directed by Vijay who has made films like Madrasapattinam and Deiva Thirumagal. Talking to a leading daily, Vijayendra said that it is a great responsibility since already so many people are making a biopic on the former CM.

“The various stages in her life have staggering layers. It will be a challenge to select which phases in her life would go into the film. I have to make sure the facts that go into the film are precise. Otherwise, her fans would not forgive me,” the writer told the daily. He also added by saying that Amma’s life has been recorded thoroughly thus he cannot dramatize it. “She is a very complex character to cover in a film. An actress par excellence who went on to be a revered, worshipped and anointed politician. The various stages in her life have staggering layers. It will be a challenge to select which phases in her life would go into the film. I have to make sure that my research is correct and the facts that go into the film are precise. Otherwise, her fans and followers would not forgive me,” he further told the daily.

The project is likely to go on floors from September and already there’s a lot of anticipation regarding this project. Well, we must wait and see how this film performs in comparison to the other biopics.