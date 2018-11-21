Baahubali writer working on a Tamil film again, and it might star Karthi!

It is a well-known fact that Vijayendra Prasad is one of the most respected writers in Telugu cinema. After penning all of SS Rajamouli’s films including the biggest ones in Baahubali 1 and 2, he also wrote Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Thalapathy Vijay’s Mersal – two films outside the Tollywood industry which went on to become big blockbusters.

And now, it looks like the veteran has penned another story which will go on to become a Tamil film. If reports in the industry are to be believed, Vijayendra Prasad’s next script has gone to actor Karthi. Touted to be a contemporary story with a period portion, the film will have a devotional angle as well. If things go the way it seems, this film will take off in 2019.

Karthi enjoyed a huge blockbuster this year with the family entertainer Kadaikutty Singam, and his next film in Dev is largely awaited by both the trade and the audiences. Directed by Rajath Ravishankar, Dev is a colorful entertainer which features the actor as a stylish dude who drops his boring job to travel and live the life that he always wanted to. The film reunites Karthi with his Theeran pair in Rakul Preet Singh, and marks the return of music composer Harris Jayaraj to the Kollywood scene after a hiatus.