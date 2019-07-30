In Com Staff July 30 2019, 7.20 pm July 30 2019, 7.20 pm

For a long time now, Kiccha Sudeep’s fans have been waiting for the release of his next film, Pailwaan. This film is produced by Swapna Krishna, under the banner of RRR Motion Pictures, and it will see Aakanksha Singh opposite Sudeep. The makers of this film have already teased the audiences a lot and recently they even released the theme song from the film, in which Sudeep looked absolutely ripped! Now, another lyrical from the film has been released and it also features Suniel Shetty in it. This song is all about celebration and no doubt will be rising up the charts pretty soon!

As it is already known, the film is being released in five languages and the song is being received well by all the varied audiences too! The Kannada version of the song is titled 'Baaro Pailwaan' and it is sung by Vijay Prakash, Kailash Kher and Chandan Shetty. The Hindi version has been titled 'Jai Ho Pehlwaan' and is sung by Vyas Raj, Dev Negi and Amit Mutreja. While the Malayalam version 'Va Va Pailwaan', is sung by Deepesh and MC Vicky, the Tamil version is done by Blue, Mukesh and MC Vicky. Sai Charan Bhaskaruni and Saketh Komanduri have sung the Telugu version. The music has been composed by Arjun Janya and this song is all about celebrations. Both Suniel and Sudeep look absolutely amazing and we love the duo on-screen! Reports state that choreographer Ganesh Acharya has brought in more than 500 dancers for this video. This video also shows how much effort has been put in to show the song in a grand way.

See the video here: