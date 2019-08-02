Soheib Ahsan August 02 2019, 2.38 pm August 02 2019, 2.38 pm

Sanjay Dutt's first production venture, Baba has been making a number of heads turn. The Marathi film appears to be a touching sweet story that will make an emotional impact on the audiences. Well, whether it does or doesn't, it seems the film has succeeded in moving the hearts behind the Golden Globe Awards. The film will be screened at the award ceremony where it will also be competing in the Best Motion Picture in a Foreign Language category.

Check out Sanjay Dutt Productions' tweet:

Sanjay Dutt unveiled the poster of the film in June dedicating the film to his father Sunil Dutt saying, "To the person who remained steadfast in my life throughout everything." Baba's trailer was released mid-July introducing us to the protagonist Shankar on a bicycle with his father. The film revolves around a young boy named Shankar who believes himself to be mute and deaf since his parents are so. His simple life is torn apart when a couple arrives at his doorstep claiming to be his actual parents. The courts and other involved legal representatives side with the new couple stating that it is unfit for a young boy to be raised by a pair of deaf and mute parents.