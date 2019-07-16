Baba trailer: Sanjay Dutt's first Marathi production venture packs an emotional punch!

Soheib Ahsan July 16 2019, 7.47 pm July 16 2019, 7.47 pm

Sanjay Dutt has been quite eager for the release of his first-ever Marathi production titled Baba. The film will be produced under the banner of Sanjay Dutt Productions and Blue Mustang creations. Unveiling the film's poster in June, Sanjay Dutt said that the film is dedicated to his father Sunil Dutt. On Tuesday, the film's trailer was released. The trailer tells the story of an innocent and happy child, who's life is torn apart when his custody comes under questioning.

Watch the trailer of Baba below:

Baba shows the story of a boy named Shankar, who is raised by a pair of deaf and mute parents. As a result, the child also believes he is like them. Despite living in a rural background he loves his lifestyle. Things take an unexpected turn when another couple comes to their doorstep claiming that Shankar is their son. The courts lean in favour of the new couple on the basis of their belief that a pair of deaf and mute parents are unfit to raise a normal child. Earlier, Sanjay Dutt had released a motion poster of the film with the tagline, Emotions have no language.

Check out Sanjay Dutt's Instagram post below:

The film is directed by Raj Gupta and written by Manish Singh. Its primary cast includes the likes of Deepak Dobriyal, Nandita Patkar, Aryan Menghji, Chittranjan Giri, Spruha Joshi & Abhijeet Khandkekar. Baba is slated to hit the big screens on August 2.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is set to appear in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, Girish Malik’s Torbaaz, and the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Prasthanam.