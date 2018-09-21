Back to school for Jayam Ravi as he sheds 20 kgs

Jayam Ravi loves to experiment with his films and his recent ones are proof. After going through various zones with cops, zombies, magicians and spaceships, the actor is now returning to play the chocolate boy in his ongoing film with Pradeep Ranganathan.

If reports are to be believed, Ravi will be losing close to 20 kilos for his new role as a school-going youngster in this film. Kajal Aggarwal pairs up with the actor for the first time here, while Samyuktha Hegde and Yogi Babu will be seen in pivotal roles.

The film’s shoot went on floors yesterday with a small ritual. Sources say that the team has planned a quick schedule with the entire shoot to be wrapped up by the first week of December. Richard M Nathan, who recently impressed one and all with his work in Mr Chandramouli, has been brought on board as the cinematographer.

On completing this film, Ravi will move on to the much-awaited sequel of his blockbuster Thani Oruvan. The casting and the pre-production work for the Mohan Raja directorial is already on, with exciting announcements lying in the pipeline.