Badshah has a flashy new ride, a brand new Rolls Royce Wraith!

Stardom, fame, and money aren’t served in a platter to anyone, one has to earn all this by himself. So when we see singers and actors posing with big cars, flamboyant homes we must understand that it is a result of numerous hours of hard work and sleepless nights. This time it is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia aka Badshah, who has welcomed a new beast home.

Badshah recently posted a picture of his new car Rolls Royce. The car would have cost him a whopping 6.5 crores or more. This is not his first luxurious drive but he has just added another one to the collection. The rapper posted the picture of the luxurious car, quoting, “It’s been a long journey. Welcome to the family :) @rollsroycecars @rollsroyceindia@rollsroycewraith“.

The picture is clicked in his recently bought new house in Chandigarh, while he is missing from the picture but he made his parents and sister pose with the new car. These few words said a million things because few of us know that this world-famous rapper was once a government employee. He studied from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh. Who would have known that this man had such hidden talent which would make him ride the ladder to such humongous success!

Other than singing, Badshah has ventured into many other fields. The man is now a producer and has his own production house by the name of Apra Films. Other than this he also has a clothing brand named BADFIT. The man also has a business share in a Punjabi music channel and would soon be making his Bollywood acting debut opposite Sonakshi Sinha. Well, we wish him all the best! May his achievements be better and bigger in the future.