  3. Regional
Bajwa sisters to come together for a track in Munda Hi Chahida

Regional

Bajwa sisters to come together for a track in Munda Hi Chahida

Munda Hi Chahida is scheduled for release on July 5, 2019.

back
Harish VermaMankirat AulakhNeeru BajwaPollywoodPunjabiRubina BajwaSABRINA BAJWATrending In Punjab
nextWhen Prabh Gill surprised his die-hard fan at her wedding!

within