Bajwa sisters to come together for a track in Munda Hi Chahida

Neeru Bajwa has been in the industry for quite a few years now and she brought forward her sisters to the same industry. One of the two siblings Rubina Bajwa made her entry with the movie Sargi and the other named Sabrina Bajwa was seen in Mankirt Aulakh's song Khyaal. Now, this sibling trio would be seen sharing the screen space for a film. Neeru, Rubina and Sabrina will be seen grooving to a track in Rubina Bajwa's forthcoming release titled Munda Hi Chahida.

A picture of the trio was shared by Neeru Bajwa on her social media handle. In this Instagram picture, we can see the three clad in heavy Punjabi attire and jewellery. Each of them looks alluring and we are excited to see them dance together.

A few days ago, Neeru also posted a video where we could see the trio in a dance studio practicing some moves.

Seems like the song is yet again in the melodious voice of Mannat Noor and the music is given by Gurmeet Singh. Rubina Bajwa gave out a few details while she spoke to a leading daily about the same song. The actress revealed, “We are doing a fun song that is based a little on our childhood; how we were and what we inspired to be. Also, we are trying to shine a light on how daughters too can take their family legacy or name ahead; it’s not just the boys that do that.”

We have seen Neeru and Rubina dancing together during an awards show but it would be the first time when the three sisters will be seen together in one frame. The upcoming movie Munda Hi Chahida is scheduled for release on July 5, 2019. Starring Harish Verma and Rubina Bajwa in the lead, the movie is directed by Santosh Thite and Deepak Thapar. This movie which is based on quite a different concept is under the banner of Neeru Bajwa Entertainment and Shri Narotom Ji Films.