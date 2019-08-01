In Com Staff August 01 2019, 2.11 pm August 01 2019, 2.11 pm

It is a known fact that Vikranth Santosh’s next is going to be Bakrid and it is all set to release on August 9. The actor was last seen in Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2 and, now, fans are highly anticipating the release of his next. This film’s teaser was revealed a while back and it was well-received by the audiences. From the looks of it, this film revolves around his bond with a camel. Now, the latest update regarding this film is that Udayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies has acquired the theatrical rights of this film. The actor took to Twitter and announced this recently.

Taking to Twitter, Vikranth announced that Udayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies has acquired the theatrical rights of this film and he is very thankful to them. This film is said to have a unique story as it revolves around Vikranth’s character, who buys a camel. When the camel is not able to survive in the local weather, the actor tries to take it to Rajasthan. From what can be understood, it will surely be a very heart-warming story. This is the first time that a Tamil film is being made with a camel as its protagonist. According to reports, the name of the camel is Sarah and it was brought from Rajasthan with the required permissions. Apart from Vikranth Santosh, this film also includes Vasundhara Kashyap and Vaiyapuri.

See Vikranth's tweet here:

Extremely happy and thankful to @Udhaystalin Anna and @RedGiant_Movies #BakridWithRedGiantMovies 🙏🏻🙏🏻

A @immancomposer Musical🥁🎺

@ivasuuu @Jagadeesan_subu @msmurugaraj @Udhaystalin @DineshSubbaray1 @AntonyLRuben @gnanakaravel @urkumaresanpro pic.twitter.com/OXMsFaRqLi

— Vikranth Santhosh (@vikranth_offl) July 31, 2019