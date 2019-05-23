Bala sends legal notice to Vikram over Verma, the Arjun Reddy remake

Siddarthsrinivas May 23 2019, 8.48 pm May 23 2019, 8.48 pm

The entire controversy surrounding the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy starring Vikram’s son Dhruv has been a sour story that has been all over the news for the past few months. At first, the makers trashed noted filmmaker Bala’s version of the film, saying that they were not happy with the first copy that they had seen. Bala replied by saying that he would like to talk less about the project, considering Dhruv Vikram’s future. But now, the director has made another move to safeguard his work, by sending a legal notice to actor Vikram asking him to stay clear of Varma’s (Bala’s version) footage, and not use any of the scenes that he had shot.

Vikram, who is currently overseeing the entire process of the new film in Adithya Varma, is expected to reply to the same in a week’s time. After Bala’s version was dropped, Vikram took the onus to ensure that his son’s debut is done right, by monitoring the progress of the project and also being present on the sets at regular intervals. Adithya Varma is directed by Girisayya, the associate director who worked on the original Telugu version of Arjun Reddy.

The new version, which has only retained Dhruv Vikram and music composer Radhan, has Banita Sandhu of October fame playing the female lead, while Priya Anand will be seen in a short role. The makers have got done with the shoot and are planning to release the film in July if they can get their hands on a suitable date.

Arjun Reddy is one of the most-talked-about Telugu films in recent times. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film made Vijay Deverakonda a superstar overnight, with fans in Tollywood going crazy about the actor. The Hindi remake of the film which is helmed by Sandeep himself hits the screens on the 21st of June. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani reprise the roles played by Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the original.