Balabhaskar tragedy: Musician loses little daughter, Tejaswini, to car accident

Violinist and musician Balabhaskar has been hospitalised after his car rammed into a tree in the wee hours on Tuesday. While his condition remains critical, his 2-year-old daughter, Tejaswini, has been declared dead. As per the reports that came in, the accident took place at Pallippuram, on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram. The musician’s wife was also in the car and is said to be in a critical condition as well.

As per the reports, the accident took place because the driver dozed off while behind the wheels. The car rammed into the tree and Thejaswini Bala could not survive this accident. They were said to be returning to their city from Thrissur reportedly after visiting a temple. The locals helped the Mangalapuram police to remove the family from the mangled remains of the car. The musician has been moved to a private hospital and is admitted to the intensive care unit.

Balabhaskar is a big name in Malayalam music industry and has collaborated with famous musicians like Ustad Zakhir Hussain, Sivamani, Louis Banks, Vikku Vinayakram, Hariharan on various projects.