In Com Staff August 08 2019, 12.01 pm August 08 2019, 12.01 pm

Nandamuri Balakrishna has been a busy man as he is prepping up for his next with KS Ravikumar. This film has tentatively been titled Ruler and will see the actor sporting dual roles. It is also known that Sonal Chauhan and Vedhika are both going to be the female leads in this project. The film’s schedule is set to commence from August 9 in Bangkok and already some interesting news has come about the actor’s next project. It is being reported that producer Dil Raju wants to remake Bollywood film Pink in Telugu with Balakrishna! After seeing the huge roar over Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai, which is the Tamil remake of Pink, the producer wanted to make this project in Telugu too!

Reports state that Dil Raju has already locked the title Lawyer Saab at the Film Chamber. If Balakrishna does agree to do this project, he will be seen reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan from the hit film. It will surely be interesting to see Balakrishna is a fearless lawyer’s getup! For those who do not know, Pink, which starred Taapsee Pannu, was about a girl who is unable to file an FIR against a politician's nephew after being molested by him. This is when Amitabh Bachchan’s character, who is seen as a lawyer, helps her with the case. Ajith is starring in the Tamil remake of this, which is set to release this Friday. Let’s see whether this Telugu remake happens or not!

Coming back to Balakrishna’s film with KS Ravikumar, the film is being produced by C Kalyan under his Happy Movies banner. The story for this movie is penned by Paruchuri Murali and the rest of the technical crew will have Chirantan Bhatt for music and Ram Prasad for cinematography. Stay tuned for more updates on this!