Balakrishna to work with his Jai Simha director KS Ravikumar for another film!

It has indeed been a tough year for Balakrishna, with both his NTR Kathanayukudu and Mahanayakudu turning out to be debacles at the box office. The actor also contested from Hindupur in the recent elections and had been extremely busy with the numerous campaigns around the city. He will soon be back to the shooting spot of his next film with Boyapati Srinu, but even before that, his forthcoming film with Jai Simha director KS Ravikumar has been fixed up.

When we contacted KS Ravikumar for an official confirmation, the director said, “Yes, I am teaming up with Balakrishna sir after Jai Simha, as our last film turned out to be a hit. However, the shoot will not begin from May as speculated by the media, we are planning to go on floors from August. The film might hit the screens for Sankranthi 2020, it is still too early to discuss the release date though.”

Over the past few days, the buzz on KS Ravikumar teaming up with Superstar Rajinikanth after the ongoing biggie Darbar had come up. But with the confirmation on this project, we have to still wait and see if it will take off or not. Balakrishna will be starting work on his film with Boyapati Srinu in a month’s time, with a plan to finish a major part of it before he kicks off his new project with KS Ravikumar in August. All said and done, the actor has clearly found out a way to balance both his acting and political careers.