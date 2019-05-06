Balakrishna’s film with KS Ravikumar finds its baddie!

Siddarthsrinivas May 06 2019, 11.03 pm May 06 2019, 11.03 pm

In a pleasantly surprising announcement two weeks ago, it was officially announced that Nandamuri Balakrishna would be joining hands once again with his Jai Simha director KS Ravikumar for an action entertainer. Even before the shoot for his next film with Boyapati Srinu goes on floors, all the cast and crew for Balakrishna’s film with KS Ravikumar are being firmed up. The latest to join the list is actor Jagapathi Babu, who will be essaying the role of the antagonist in the film.

Looking back in history, it was Balakrishna’s Legend which turned a new leaf for Jagapathi Babu in the industry. The actor’s strong performance in the film won him a lot of praise and new projects, the inflow of which hasn’t come to a halt even today. It will definitely be interesting to see what the new film can offer to him as an actor, apart from the duels that will take place between him and Balakrishna.

The new project, which will be bankrolled by C Kalyan, will have its official launch pooja on the 17th of May. The entire team is expected to be present for the event. The regular shoot for the film, however, will only go on floors sometime in July-August. The makers have ideas to release the film for the Sankranthi 2020 date, but one will have to wait and see if that is feasible as the shoot progresses.

Chirantan Bhatt has been signed on as the composer for the film, with the search for the lead heroine currently on.