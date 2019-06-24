In Com Staff June 24 2019, 3.12 pm June 24 2019, 3.12 pm

It is a known fact that Balakrishna is gearing up to collaborate with well-known Tamil director KS Ravikumar for his next project. This movie, tentatively titled Ruler, is expected to see Balayya in dual roles. The movie was announced some while back and it's muharat pooja took place recently. We now have news on this movie's shooting update. As per the reports, the first schedule of this movie will take place in Bihar. It is scheduled to go on floors by July 15th. Nandamuri Balakrishna is basking in the success of his recent victory in the Lok Sabha elections and returning as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Hindupur.

Following the debacle of his latest two releases - NTR: Kathanayakudu and NTR: Mahanayakudu - which were the biopics of his father NT Rama Rao, Balayya wanted to get back with a bang and he has chosen KS Ravikumar for this. In the film, Balakrishna will be seen in a double role. While one of it is said to be that of a cop-turned-gangster, while the other is said to be that of a politician. This will see him reprising his real-life self of an MLA. Balayya was last seen in dual roles in the 2014 movie Legend, directed by Boyapati Srinu. He has also played triple roles in the 2012 movie Adhinayakudu, directed by Paruchuri Murali. However, reports state that this will not be a political movie despite Balayya playing a politician in one of his roles.