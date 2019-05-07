  3. Regional
Balamithran’s Udukkai with many newcomers is based on Pollachi rape scandal

Regional

Balamithran’s Udukkai with newcomers is based on Pollachi rape scandal

The cast of the film includes Vipin and Umar as the male leads.

back
Chozhan SivaM R BalamithranOmarPollachiR SivaramanS VipinTrending In SouthUdukkaiUmarVipin
nextSreenivasan comes out in support of Dileep in Kerala actress abduction case

within