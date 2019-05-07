Balamithran’s Udukkai with newcomers is based on Pollachi rape scandal

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 6.34 pm May 07 2019, 6.34 pm

Udukkai is the name of an upcoming Tamil film that is said to be discussing an important issue in society. Directed by M R Balamithran, the film is produced by R Sivaraman, S Vipin, Omar and Chozhan Siva for the banner B M R Film Factory. The cast of the film includes Vipin and Umar as the male leads. Sanjana Singh, Ankitha, Lakshmi and Valeenaa are the four lady leads. ‘Naan Kadavul’ Rajendran and Mayilsamy play crucial supporting roles. Sorkho has penned the lyrics and has also scored the music for Udukkai.

About the film, director Balamithran says, “Today’s technological advancements are phenomenal. This is the biggest accomplishment of humanity. But the same technological growth has changed men into a machine and his life a mechanized one without any feelings. I have made this theme into an interesting story”. The director has also discussed the Pollachi sex scandal that shook the entire state from its slumber. Udukkai means a drum-like instrument in the shape of a horizontal hourglass and is usually used to communicate announcements in villages and towns.

Balamithran also adds, “Udukkai is a crime thriller that will talk about how young girls get trapped in dangerous situations through social media and are sexually harassed. Most of them are afraid to even come out in the open to complain about the perpetrators of crime. While social media can be effectively used, it can also be abused at the hands of miscreants. The film focuses on the menace of technology advancement and how it upsets human lives. There’s a huge message to parents as well”.