Bala's next with Arya and Atharvaa to have Bindu Madhavi as the lead actress!

It has already been reported that director Bala, who was recently embroiled in the Varmaa controversy, has started work on his next project which will be a dual hero film. The project will have Arya and Atharvaa in the lead and music is to be scored by GV Prakash. This will be his third dual-hero film and his second time working with Atharvaa. While more updates are awaited, our sources tell us that Bindu Madhavi will be seen as the lead actress in this film.

When we spoke to our sources they said, “Arya and Atharvaa will be seen in Bala’s next and Bindu Madhavi will be playing the main heroine in this film. An official announcement regarding this is expected to be made soon.” Bindu is known for her several super successful films and the audiences absolutely love her after her participation in Season 1 of the Bigg Boss reality TV show! Though it is not known whether there will be a second lead heroine or not, we are quite excited to see these three talented actors on-screen. Earlier it was being reported that Bala’s next will be a movie with GV Prakash as the lead hero but later it was informed that he changed his mind and decided to make this dual hero film.