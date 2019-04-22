image
  3. Regional
Bala's next with Arya and Atharvaa to have Bindu Madhavi as the lead actress!

Regional

Bala's next with Arya and Atharvaa to have Bindu Madhavi as the lead actress!

Director Bala's upcoming project will have Arya and Atharvaa in the lead and music is to be scored by GV Prakash.

back
AryaAtharvaaBalaBindu MadhaviDirector BalaGV PrakashTrending In SouthVarmaa
nextMysskin and other Tamil filmmakers celebrate 25 years of Shankar in the industry

within