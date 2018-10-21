Balayya to make it extra special for NTR

NTR's Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava, directed by Trivikram, is making great use of the on-going Dussehra holidays and is nearing its break-even mark at the box-office. The film's worldwide share has crossed the Rs 80 Cr mark and is all set to emerge as the star's career highest grosser, beating 2016's Janatha Garage.

In the USA, Aravindha Sametha has crossed the $2 million gross mark and is now NTR's all-time best, crossing Nannaku Prematho's record. This also marks a hat-trick of $2 million+ grosser for director Trivikram after A..Aa and Agnyaathavaasi.

The Aravindha Sametha team has decided to celebrate their success in a grand manner on Sunday evening at the Shilpa Kala Vedhika auditorium in Hyderabad. To make it extra special, Nandamuri Balakrishna (Balayya) will be the chief guest, and there is a lot of excitement to see Balayya and NTR together on the same stage after a long time. Balayya was supposed to attend Aravindha Sametha’s pre-release event but he couldn't make it. Nandamuri Kalyanram will also be present at the event, thereby making it one big family union.

A large number of fans are expected to attend the event on Sunday to witness a power-packed success celebration.