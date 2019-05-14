  3. Regional
Balayya to play a cop in his next under K S Ravikumar’s direction

Regional

Balayya to play a cop in his next under K S Ravikumar’s direction

Balakrishna will be essaying the role of a Superintendent of Police.

back
Jagapathi BabuJai SimhaK.S. RavikumarLakshmi NarasimhaMudinja Ivana PudiPratapRavikumarSeema Simham.KSRTrending In SouthVijayendra Varma
nextMakers of KGF2 plan massive schedules across three Indian locations!

within