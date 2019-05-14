Balayya to play a cop in his next under K S Ravikumar’s direction

In Com Staff May 14 2019, 10.31 pm May 14 2019, 10.31 pm

Director K S Ravikumar is an acclaimed director who also aces in front of the camera. There are many talks that he would be directing the superstar for his next although confirmation is yet to appear on this. Ravikumar is someone who knows exactly what the audiences want and is hailed for his prowess to deliver neatly made commercial films. In Tamil, his last directorial was with Kannada actor Sudeep titled as Mudinja Ivana Pudi in 2016. Ravikumar shifted to the Telugu Desam for his next which was with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the year 2018.

The film titled as Jai Simha was a middling affair but the director would still be doing his next with Balayya again. Our sources say, “The new film of KSR and Balayya is tentatively titled as Ruler and will be an action thriller where Balakrishna will be essaying the role of a Superintendent of Police”. Playing a cop is not new to Balayya as well as in the past he has done quite a few films as a cop like Inspector Pratap, Lakshmi Narasimha, Vijayendra Varma and Seema Simham.KSR

Jagapathi Babu will be the antagonist for Balayya in Ruler and he will be playing dual roles. His performance will be one of the talking points of the film. It is being bankrolled by C Kalyan for his banner. There will be two heroines and an item girl in Ruler which was earlier titled as Rowdy Police. The shoot is expected to start by August and the movie might release early next year.