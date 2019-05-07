  3. Regional
Barkha Madan: From Punjabi-Hindi Film Actress To A Buddhist Nun!

Barkha Madan: From Punjabi-Hindi film actress to a Buddhist nun!

Tera Mera Pyar actress, Barkha Madan, has cut herself from the entertainment world and become a Buddhist nun.

