Barroz: Mohanlal to make directorial debut with this Mammoth 3D adventure!

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, after 40 years of a stunning filmography as an actor, has finally decided to put his foot down as a director. He took to his blog on Sunday evening to announce Barroz, a big-budgeted 3D film which would have a Portuguese backdrop to it. Through an audio note, Mohanlal said that Barroz would be a film which could be enjoyed by both kids and adults alike.

“After being in front of the camera for these many years, I am finally going to find a spot behind it and look into the viewfinder too. Myself and director TK Rajeev Kumar had planned a 3D stage show and had met Jijo Punnoose, the director of My Dear Kuttichathaan. We had to drop the project after realizing that it would be an expensive process on the whole, but I got the opportunity to listen to the story of Barroz that Jijo had penned,” said the actor. Barroz was Vasco D’Gama’s treasure keeper, and the film is said to capture the events when he meets a little kid. “When the question about who would direct the film came up, I said I will do it, and Jijo agreed immediately,” he added. The actor has also revealed that he would be essaying the titular character of Barroz in the film.

My Latest Blog : "A New Journey Begins - Barroz Guardian Of D' Gama's Treasure"https://t.co/EQflcyzlm9 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 21, 2019

Mohanlal and his team are currently working on the pre-production process of the film, which includes a lot of location scouting and the search for some international actors. To be made in two parts, the biggie will be predominantly shot in Goa.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal's latest release in Lucifer is continuing its hugely successful run at the box office, inching towards the 200 crore mark worldwide. The film has broken all the records in circuits such as the UAE, becoming Malayalam cinema's biggest grosser yet beating his own Pulimurugan. On the other hand, Mohanlal has almost got done with his portions for Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and will start work on Ittymani: Made in China very soon.