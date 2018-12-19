Battle of the biopics: Yatra and Mahanayakudu target February 8th!

With the election code of conduct set to be finalized with the Andhra state legislative assembly during the month of April, two Tollywood production houses have a deadline to get their films out to the audience. Mammootty’s Yatra and the NTR biopic(s) are now looking at February 8th as their release date. And this is because, both the upcoming films will have their narratives entangled with the political backdrop of the state, and delaying it more than usual could possibly lead to pressure from the political parties.

The NTR biopic, which is being made in two parts as Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu, will both see a release within the space of a month. While the first part will arrive for the Sankranthi festival, the second has its plans in place for the 8th of February. Directed by J Krish, the film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role and has a large star cast consisting of Vidya Balan, Mohan Babu, Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Hansika and others.

On the other hand, Yatra is the real-life story of YSR and will depict the incidents that led to his long walking tour of 1475 kilometers during his election campaign in 2003. The film is directed by Mahi V Raghav.