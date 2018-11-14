Battle of the brothers: Suriya and Karthi target Republic Day weekend for their next!

Kollywood buzz is on the rise that brothers Suriya and Karthi are most likely to see their films NGK and Dev, respectively, releasing on the same date – the Republic Day weekend of 2019.

Karthi’s Dev was initially set up for the Christmas weekend this year, but the film’s Manali shoot was disturbed due to some unforeseen circumstances, leading to the film being pushed beyond its original release date. The extreme traffic lining up for the December 21st date is another reason for this action. The film is now looking at the Republic Day date as the Pongal festive will most probably be taken over by the two biggies Petta and Viswasam.

On the other hand, Suriya is all set to resume the final schedule of his NGK by the final week of November. The actor, who has already completed a major chunk of his portions for the KV Anand film, is now getting back to the sets of this long-pending Selvaraghavan directorial with his bearded look. The team plans to complete the balance shoot in two weeks, after which they will work on the post-production process in full swing.

Though NGK’s release on for the Republic Day weekend looks like a tough ask, it would be interesting to see if both the brothers battle it out against each other at the BO!