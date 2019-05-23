Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi to team up?

In Com Staff May 23 2019, 10.43 pm May 23 2019, 10.43 pm

After the huge success of RX 100, the tinsel town was buzzing with talks on its director Ajay Bhupathi, wondering what his next film will be. There were several rumours that the director is in talks with actors like Ram Charan, Dulquer Salmaan, Bellamkonda Sai and even Naga Chaitanya, for his next film. The rumours reached such heights that the director himself had to come out on Twitter and ask people not to believe them. It was then reported that he would be doing a film with Chaitanya and Samantha. However, reportedly this project was shelved for some reason. Now, the latest buzz is that Ajay will be doing his next film with Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas!

In fact, reports also state that while Sai is busy promoting Sita, he himself has confirmed that he is still in talks with Ajay Bhupathi for his next project. Although official confirmation is awaited regarding this, if it is true, then it would be interesting to see this director-actor combo work together! It was earlier rumoured that the film would be a crime drama titled Mahasamudram and also that it would go on floors in the month of May. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Reportedly, Satyanarayana Koneru and Havish Lakshman Koneru will be bankrolling this movie under the A Studios banner. There was also buzz that Samantha was asked to play the female lead but she is reported to have rejected the offer. It was also being said that she was offered double her usual remuneration for this project.

This film is also touted to have another lead whom the makers are currently hunting for. Meanwhile, Bellamkonda Sai is looking forward to the release of his next film titled Sita, where he will be seen alongside Kajal Aggarwal. Sita will also see Sonu Sood playing the role of the antagonist. This film has gotten great word of mouth till now. Let’s see how it fares at the Box Office.