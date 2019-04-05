Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas takes on Megastar Chiranjeevi’s title for the remake of hit Tamil film Ratchasan

In Com Staff April 05 2019, 3.24 pm April 05 2019, 3.24 pm

Hero Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas’s upcoming film is titled as Rakshasudu. This is being directed by Ramesh Varma. Koneru Sathyanarayana is bankrolling this venture for the A Studios banner. It is reported that sixty percent of the shoot is completed for Rakshasudu and the first look will be announced on the auspicious day of Ugadhi. The unit is planning to release the film in June. This film is the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Ratchasan, directed by Mundasupatti Ram featuring Vishnu Vishal, that had garnered name and fame last year.

On the other hand, it has to be recalled that there was also an old film titled Rakshasudu which was released in the year 1986 that featured Chiranjeevi, Radha, Suhasini and others. It was directed by Kodandarami Reddy based on a novel, Maestro Ilaiyaraja had scored music for this film. Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas must be doubly fortunate to have a title of a hit film of Chiranjeevi and also to be a part of the remake of a highly accomplished film.

Ratchasan is a psychological thriller, where Amala Paul played the lady lead. The film was appreciated for its brilliant narrative and at the same time, taking on a very relevant subject that is highly topical in current society. Bellamkonda Srinivas is also known for his performance in films like Alludu Seenu where he was paired with Samantha. Speedunnodu was another film that Srinivas played well which was a remake of the Tamil hit Sundarapandian. With Rakshasudu getting released in June, Srinivas is charting his career well.