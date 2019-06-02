In Com Staff June 02 2019, 6.40 pm June 02 2019, 6.40 pm

Bankrolled by Axess Film Factory and directed by Mundasupatti Ram, the Tamil film Ratchasan was a blockbuster hit of 2018. The film featured Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead role and was about a psycho killer on the run and a reluctant cop on his trail. The film was much appreciated by many and therefore as a natural progression has gone to Telugu as Rakshasudu, whose teaser has released now. Ramesh Varma has directed Rakshasudu and Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran are reprising Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul’s roles in the Telugu version. This film is all set to release on the 18th of July.

Produced by actor Havish Lakshman Koneru’s A Studios Production in association with Abhishek Pictures, the psychological action thriller Rakshasudu has music by Ghibran who had also scored in the original Tamil version. The trailer appears to transmit the fear factor to audiences and is neatly done. But for those who have seen the original film, the trailer of Rakshasudu appears to just be a few copy and paste sequences from the original. The teaser opens with an eerie worm’s eye view shot of a flyover with prowling birds that could be eagles. A school going girl is being followed by someone in a car and the shot shifts to a room pasted with many newspaper clippings with the back of a man.

The teaser also quickly takes us through various shots that one can understand are from a crime scene and also the premise of the film. Anupama Parameswaran and Bellamkonda Sreenivas take on the role of unraveling the mystery. For those who have watched the Tamil film, the teaser may not offer much but for those who are seeing the teaser for the first time, without knowing anything about the original, the director and editor are successful in transmitting the intrigue and fear factor to the viewer. Wait till July 18th to catch the film on the big screens.