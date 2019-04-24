Bhagyaraj to turn CID officer for Enai Sudum Pani!

Divya Ramnani April 24 2019, 10.47 pm April 24 2019, 10.47 pm

One of Kollywood's most prominent actors, directors, screenwriters, producers and music director - K Bhagyaraj is a man who has seen it all and done it all! After a very hectic career spanning over 40 years, Bhagyaraj has now reduced his on-screen appearances but is still seen as a judge on a kids show, on a popular TV channel. He was last seen as an actor in a number of small budget movies like Kilambitaangaya Kilambitaangaya and Koothan. His most popular screen appearance in recent times was in Vishal's Thupparivalan, under Mysskin's direction. Now, we have an update on this veteran's next acting venture.

An industry insider states, "Veteran actor K Bhagyaraj will next be seen in SNS Pictures' upcoming project. Titled Enai Sudum Pani, this movie directed by Ramsheva will see Bhagyaraj playing the role of a CID officer." This movie will have Vettri, Upasana RC and Suma Pujari in the lead with comedy stars Singampuli, Manobala, Thalaivasal Vijay and Chitra Lakshmanan in supporting roles. Vettri has already acted as the second lead in director Ramsheva's maiden directorial Tea Kadai Bench and as the lead in En Kadhali Scene Podara. The shoot of Enai Sudum Pani began in Chennai with a Pooja, recently!

Earlier, Bhagyaraj has appeared as a CID officer in Superstar Rajinikanth's Naan Sigappu Manithan, which released in 1985. One of his dual roles in the 1990 action comedy Avasara Police 100 was also a Police officer who turns into a CID officer. Bhagyaraj has showcased his mettle as an actor and is well known across the country for his superior screenwriting skills. Recently, legendary Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan had wished Bhagyaraj on his completion of four decades in Cinema. Bhagyaraj had directed Big B in the 1986 movie Aakhree Rasta! Amitabh is also making his foray into Tamil cinema with the SJ Suryah movie Uyarndha Manithan and will also be seen in the Telugu multi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimhareddy, having Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead.