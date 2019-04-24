Bhagyaraj to turn CID officer for Enai Sudum Pani!

  3. Regional
According to sources, veteran actor K Bhagyaraj will be seen in SNS Pictures' upcoming project, Enai Sudum Pani. Directed by Ramsheva, Bhagyaraj will be playing the role of a CID officer in this movie.

