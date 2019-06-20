In Com Staff June 20 2019, 9.00 pm June 20 2019, 9.00 pm

Bhajarangi 2, which is a sequel to the super hit movie Bhajarangi, is making all the waves in the Kannada industry, right now. This film marks the coming together Shivarajkumar and director A Harsha for the third time and it will be going on floors soon. Just like for Bhajarangi, this time the look of the actor in the film has been kept under wraps. According to reports, the film’s first look will be revealed on the actor’s birthday! Now that sure is some great news for the actor’s fans. Reports also state that the first schedule will go on till July 4.

The actor’s birthday falls on July 12, thus the wait for the first look will not be long enough. Recently, reports stated that the sequel for the film will be a completely different story and in no way related to Bhajarangi. The report also states that Bhavana, who is the lady lead, would be joining the sets from June 24th. The rest of the cast will also join the sets soon and reportedly they are all freshers. According to a report in a leading media, the director has chosen all new people so that they can dedicate more time for this film. Harsha has retained his regular technical crew for Bhajarangi 2. The film has music by Arjun Janya, editing by Deepu S Kumar and cinematography by J Swamy.

According to reports, Shivarajkumar is heading to London for surgery and thus will not be able to meet his fans on his birthday. The actor is suffering from a shoulder injury, which occurred during his trip to the United States a couple of months ago. Although, the unveiling of the first look would definitely be a great gift for all his fans! This will be Bhavana’s second movie beside Shivarajkumar, after Tagaru.