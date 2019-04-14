image
  3. Regional
Bhanu Sree plays Jai’s love interest in Breaking News with 90 minutes of CG work

Regional

Bhanu Sree plays Jai’s love interest in Breaking News with 90 minutes of CG work

Bhanu Sree has already completed shooting 15 days for the film.

back
Andrew PandianBhanu Sreebreaking newsEntertainmentregionalTelugu Bigg BossThirukadal UdhayamV Dinesh Kumar
nextSoorarai Pottru: The title of Suriya's next film that is directed by Sudha Kongara

within