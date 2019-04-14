Bhanu Sree plays Jai’s love interest in Breaking News with 90 minutes of CG work

In Com Staff April 14 2019, 1.42 pm April 14 2019, 1.42 pm

Actress Bhanu Sree became an overnight popular personality beyond the boundaries and language barriers, thanks to her presence in Telugu Bigg Boss 2! Now the actress is all set to make her debut in K-Town through Jai’s Breaking News, a fantasy entertainer. The film directed by Andrew Pandian involves 90 minutes of top-notch CG works and is supervised by VFX Supervisor V Dinesh Kumar with 450 CG Technicians worldwide. Breaking News is produced at a whopping budget by Nagercoil based Thirukadal Udhayam. Johnny Lal is handling cinematography and editing is done by Anthony.

About her role in the film, heroine Bhanu Sree says, “I am playing Jai’s love interest that falls in love due to his innocence at my first sight, marries him and later get separated due to our ego and stubbornness. Although I am playing a single role, my character will have lots of layers to it. Initially, I would be seen as a girl of more ebullience and hyper-spirited nature. However, I become more reserved and calm, inclined to traditions with girl-next-door looks after my marriage to the protagonist.”

She further adds, “As far as I can say, Breaking News is a fantasy action film that revolves around an ordinary man transformed into a superhero for the welfare of society. This isn’t merely a film on graphics and visual treat, but has an emotional package and good message to carry back home.” About Jai and the unit of Breaking News, Bhanu states, “Despite his stardom, Jai is so humble and down to earth. He is so helpful and supportive to his co-artistes. Film Director Andrew Pandian is a man of perfect clarity. He has been delivering exactly what he narrated.” Bhanu Sree has already completed shooting 15 days for the film and will have her next schedule in Chennai.