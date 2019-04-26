Bharat in Telugu: Ram Charan to dub for Salman Khan?

In Com Staff April 26 2019, 6.38 pm April 26 2019, 6.38 pm

Salman Khan's Bharat is getting ready to hit the screens for Eid on 5th June 2019 and the film is expected to put back Sallu Bhai in the right track. His last film, Race 3 failed to excite the audience and was a flop show at the box office. The trailer of Bharat released recently and has opened up to positive feedback from the audience. The film showcases Salman in three different makeovers and it looks to be an interesting aspect to watch out for. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has Katrina Kaif playing the female lead.

Bharat will have a dubbed release in Telugu and Tamil and the dubbing works are yet to begin. The latest reports surfacing on Tollywood suggest that Ram Charan will most likely dub for Salman Khan in the Telugu dubbed version. The talks are already on and he is expected to start the dubbing within the next few days. It can be recalled that the Rangasthalam actor dubbed for Salman already in one of his earlier films, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Salman Khan shares a heartwarming relationship with Chiranjeevi's family and this association might be a reflection of that. The Telugu dubbed trailer will be released soon.

Ram Charan's next outing as an actor would be the big budgeted action saga, RRR, sharing screen space with Jr NTR. This Rajamouli directorial also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani in the star cast. The film is scheduled to release on July 30, 2020.