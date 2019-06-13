In Com Staff June 13 2019, 12.02 am June 13 2019, 12.02 am

It is the season of elections everywhere. We just saw the completion of the Lok Sabha elections last month in our country and now there are elections for different associations within the Tamil film industry. The elections for the Nadigar Sangam is scheduled to happen on the 23rd of June and it is clearly the hot topic in the industry right now with an impending clash between two major parties - Pandavar Ani under the leadership of Nasser and Shankara Das group under K Bhagyaraj. There was also an election for the Director’s Union, which was recently held without much fanfare. Director Bharathiraja was unanimously elected as the President of the Tamil Nadu Directors Association.

The association’s general body meeting took place at the Kamala Theatre premises in Chennai, the day before yesterday, on June 10. The result announcement was made after a resolution was passed to elect Bharathiraja as the President. After having been elected, Bharathiraja said, “The association has always been united and will continue to function the same way. Whatever the leaders before me have done, I hope to do more and work for the welfare of the members.” It has to be recorded that prior to the 16 Vaydhinilae director, director Vikraman held the post for three consecutive terms.