It is the season of elections everywhere. We just saw the completion of the Lok Sabha elections last month in our country and now there are elections for different associations within the Tamil film industry. The elections for the Nadigar Sangam is scheduled to happen on the 23rd of June and it is clearly the hot topic in the industry right now with an impending clash between two major parties - Pandavar Ani under the leadership of Nasser and Shankara Das group under K Bhagyaraj. There was also an election for the Director’s Union, which was recently held without much fanfare. Director Bharathiraja was unanimously elected as the President of the Tamil Nadu Directors Association.
The association’s general body meeting took place at the Kamala Theatre premises in Chennai, the day before yesterday, on June 10. The result announcement was made after a resolution was passed to elect Bharathiraja as the President. After having been elected, Bharathiraja said, “The association has always been united and will continue to function the same way. Whatever the leaders before me have done, I hope to do more and work for the welfare of the members.” It has to be recorded that prior to the 16 Vaydhinilae director, director Vikraman held the post for three consecutive terms.
When asked about whom he would support in the upcoming Nadigar Sangam or the South Indian Artists Association (SIAA) elections, Bharathiraja clearly pledged his allegiance to director-actor K Bhagyaraj when he said, "My support would always be for my disciple K Bhagyaraj. I am confident he has all the right qualities to lead the Nadigar Sangam." The elections of the Directors Association had ended peacefully but that of the Nadigar Sangam appears to become one hotly contested big event. Swami Shankara Das Ani members led by actor and film-maker K. Bhagyaraj filed their nominations on Sunday the 9th June to contest in the Nadigar Sangam elections. While Bhagyaraj will be contesting for the post of the President against actor Nasser from the Pandavar Ani, Ishari K. Ganesh will be contesting against actor Vishal Krishna for the post of General Secretary. Actor Prashanth will be contesting against actor Karthi for the post of Treasurer. A few former members from the Pandavar Ani have now joined the Shankara Das Ani this year, to contest as well as lend support to this new faction.