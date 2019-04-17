Bheeshma: Director Venky Kudumula confirms Rashmika Mandanna as the only lead actress!

In Com Staff April 17 2019, 5.26 pm April 17 2019, 5.26 pm

Actor Nithiin's upcoming project with director Venky Kudumula, to be produced under Naga Vamsi's Sithara Entertainments banner, has been titled Bheeshma. This movie, with the tagline - 'Single Forever', was earlier announced by Nithiin himself, on his social media page. It was also announced that Rashmika Mandanna would be pairing up with Nithiin, in this movie. However, recently there have been a lot of speculation that the Hello actress Kalyani Priyadarshan would also be signed on as the second female lead. However, when the speculations began reaching a fever pitch, Kalyani took to her Twitter account and asked the rumour mills to stay calm and wait till she herself announced about her next project. On Wednesday, Bheeshma's director Venky posted a tweet regarding this!

Venky Kudumula's tweet reveals that Bheeshma has only one female lead and that would be Rashmika Mandanna. This effectively puts to rest all rumours of Kalyani Priyadarshan being a part of this project! Bheeshma is said to be a romantic entertainer, dealing with emotional aspects of various relationships. This movie will have music by Devi Sri Prasad and the rest of the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon. Rashmika made her cinematic debut in Venky Kudumula's directorial debut Chalo, starring Naga Shaurya in the lead. She has since gone on to have a blockbuster like Geetha Govindam and is currently working on Vijay Deverakonda's multi-lingual Dear Comrade. Rashmika will also soon be making her Kollywood debut.

Rashmika Mandanna is the only female lead in Nithin starrer #Bheeshma produced under Sithara entertainments ! Cast and crew details vl announce soon 😊🙏🏻@actor_nithiin @iamRashmika @vamsi84 @SitharaEnts — Venky Kudumula (@VenkyKudumula) 16 April 2019

Meanwhile, Kalyani Priyadarshan has her hands full with a number of projects in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. She will be making her Kollywood debut alongside Prince Sivakarthikeyan in Hero and her Malayalam debut will be in the multi-starrer magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which has Mohanlal in the lead! Kalyani's recently released Chitralahari with Sai Dharam Tej, is being well received by the audiences and even Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has appreciated the movie's team for their good work! Stay tuned for further updates about Bheeshma!