image
  3. Regional
Bheeshma: Director Venky Kudumula confirms Rashmika Mandanna as the only lead actress!

Regional

Bheeshma: Director Venky Kudumula confirms Rashmika Mandanna as the only lead actress!

Bheeshma is said to be a romantic entertainer, dealing with emotional aspects of various relationships.

back
BheeshmaDevi Sri PrasadkollywoodNaga VamsiNithiinRashmika MandannaSingle ForeverSithara EntertainmentsTrending In SouthVenky Kudumula
nextDarbar: Prateik Babbar to play the bad guy in the Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer!

within