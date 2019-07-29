In Com Staff July 29 2019, 4.38 pm July 29 2019, 4.38 pm

It is well-known by now that Nithiin’s upcoming project is being directed by Venky Kudumula and it has been titled Bheeshma. This film will see Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and it is being produced under Naga Vamsi's Sithara Entertainments banner. The film went on floors towards the end of June and we had earlier reported that Hebah Patel had joined the sets too. Now, according to the latest updates, the film has finally wrapped up its first schedule! The shoot went on for 25 days non-stop and now finally the schedule has been wrapped up.

Reports state that after a period of rest, the next schedule of the film will start on August 16. This means that the cast and crew will have enough time to rest for a while. After Hebah joined the sets, the makers were canning a lot of scenes involving the two and it is still not sure as to what part she is playing. This film is touted to be a rom-com and it goes with the tagline – Single Forever. The story, screenplay and the dialogues are all by the director himself and the rest of the cast includes Allari Naresh, Sampath, Raghu Babu, Brahmaji, Narra Srinivas, Kalyani Natarajan, and Rajshri Nair. Swara Sagar Mahathi will be composing the music for this project, while Sai Sriram is the cinematographer. Sahi Suresh, Navin Nooli and Sri Vastava will take care of the art direction, editing, and co-direction, respectively.

Meanwhile, Nithiin also has a few other projects lined up. He will be seen in Chandra Sekhar Yeleti’s next film and he will also be teaming up with director Krishna Chaitanya for another big project. Rashmika, on the other hand, will be seen in Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. Well, let’s see if Nithiin and Rashmika can create magic on-screen with this movie! Stay tuned…