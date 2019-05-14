Bheeshma: Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna's film to go on floors in June

In Com Staff May 14 2019, 8.35 pm May 14 2019, 8.35 pm

It is already known that Nithiin's upcoming project with director Venky Kudumula, to be produced under Naga Vamsi's Sithara Entertainments banner, has been titled Bheeshma. The movie goes with the tagline of 'Single Forever' and apparently the actor will be seen essaying the role of a bachelor in this. It was also announced that Rashmika Mandanna would be pairing up with Nithiin, in this movie. Although rumours were doing the rounds that Kalyani Priyadarshan would also be a part of this project, the director later clarified it to be rumours. Now, the latest update that has come is that the film is set to go on floors from June!

According to reports, the film will see the start of its shooting in the month of June. Although nothing much is known about the film, it may be possible to see the film release this year. Nithiin had taken to Twitter in March and posted the first look of the film. He had promised his fans that the film will be a fun comedy entertainer. Nithiin has a super busy year ahead. The actor has three projects currently two of which will release by the end of the year and the other will release next summer. So, is it possible that we may get to see Nithiin in Bheeshma by the end of the year? Let’s wait and see!

Announcement 2 After some GAP commercial is BACK#BHEESHMA PAKKA HILARIOUS COMMERCIAL BOMMA 😍😍🔥🔥 Thanku rashmika ‘sir’ for announcing our film!! My mom wants to kill u all for putting ‘single forever’ as the tagline😂 @VenkyKudumula @iamRashmika LETS KILL IT ❤ pic.twitter.com/lC399TPa2W — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) March 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Nithiin will be seen in Chandra Sekhar Yeleti’s next film and he will also be teaming up with director Krishna Chaitanya for another big project. Stay tuned for more updates!