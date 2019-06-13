In Com Staff June 13 2019, 5.22 pm June 13 2019, 5.22 pm

It was well-known that Nithiin's upcoming project with director Venky Kudumula, to be produced under Naga Vamsi's Sithara Entertainments banner, had been titled Bheeshma. The film will see Rashmika Mandanna paired up alongside the actor and it was mentioned earlier that it would go on floors in June. Keeping to their word, the makers have launched the film and announced that it is set to go on floors from June 20. Pictures from the pooja ceremony have been posted on Twitter and we must say, the duo looked absolutely gorgeous together! This film is touted to be a rom-com and it goes with the tagline – Single Forever.

Mani Sharma’s son Swara Sagar Mahathi will be composing the music for Bheeshma and details regarding the story are yet to be known. Speculations were rife that Kalyani Priyadarshan would also be a part of this film but the director refuted all these rumours. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, Naresh, Sampath, Raghu Babu, Brahmaji, Narra Srinivas, Kalyani Natarajan and Rajshri Nair are also a part of the cast. Sai Sriram is the cinematographer while Sahi Suresh, Navin Nooli, and Sri Vastava will take care of art direction, editing, and co-direction respectively. Story, screenplay and dialogues are by the director himself.