It was well-known that Nithiin's upcoming project with director Venky Kudumula, to be produced under Naga Vamsi's Sithara Entertainments banner, had been titled Bheeshma. The film will see Rashmika Mandanna paired up alongside the actor and it was mentioned earlier that it would go on floors in June. Keeping to their word, the makers have launched the film and announced that it is set to go on floors from June 20. Pictures from the pooja ceremony have been posted on Twitter and we must say, the duo looked absolutely gorgeous together! This film is touted to be a rom-com and it goes with the tagline – Single Forever.
Mani Sharma’s son Swara Sagar Mahathi will be composing the music for Bheeshma and details regarding the story are yet to be known. Speculations were rife that Kalyani Priyadarshan would also be a part of this film but the director refuted all these rumours. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, Naresh, Sampath, Raghu Babu, Brahmaji, Narra Srinivas, Kalyani Natarajan and Rajshri Nair are also a part of the cast. Sai Sriram is the cinematographer while Sahi Suresh, Navin Nooli, and Sri Vastava will take care of art direction, editing, and co-direction respectively. Story, screenplay and dialogues are by the director himself.
Meanwhile, Nithiin has three projects currently, two of which will release by the end of the year and the other will release during next summer. The actor will be seen in Chandra Sekhar Yeleti’s next and he will also be teaming up with director Krishna Chaitanya for another big project. Rashmika, on the other hand, will also start the shoot of Sarileru Neekevvaru from June 28. This film will see her paired up with Mahesh Babu! This sure will be a great year for both Nithiin and Rashmika! Stay tuned for more updates on these projects.Read More