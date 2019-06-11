In Com Staff June 11 2019, 6.01 pm June 11 2019, 6.01 pm

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s last release was Seenu Ramasamy’s Kannae Kalaimaane with Tamannaah playing his love interest. It was announced that his next film would be with Mu Maran whose first film - a crime thriller - Iravukku Aayiram Kangal that earned decent reviews. Co-incidentally, Iravukku Aayiram Kangal featured Udhay Stalin’s cousin Arulnithi in the lead. Now, as per the latest reports, Bhumika Chawla has been roped in to play an important role in this film of Mu Maran-Udhay Stalin, titled Kannai Nambathey.

Sources close to the film state, “Kannai Nambathey, just like the director’s first film, is a suspense crime thriller. Bhumika was offered a pivotal role and the actress has also agreed to come on board, after having been impressed by the script.” The director was also quoted as saying that he cannot reveal much about her character, though. Regarding other shooting updates, fifty per cent of the film is said to have been completed and it has been mostly done in Chennai and its surrounding areas. Our sources added that the unit is absolutely satisfied with the way the film is developing.