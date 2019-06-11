Udhayanidhi Stalin’s last release was Seenu Ramasamy’s Kannae Kalaimaane with Tamannaah playing his love interest. It was announced that his next film would be with Mu Maran whose first film - a crime thriller - Iravukku Aayiram Kangal that earned decent reviews. Co-incidentally, Iravukku Aayiram Kangal featured Udhay Stalin’s cousin Arulnithi in the lead. Now, as per the latest reports, Bhumika Chawla has been roped in to play an important role in this film of Mu Maran-Udhay Stalin, titled Kannai Nambathey.
Sources close to the film state, “Kannai Nambathey, just like the director’s first film, is a suspense crime thriller. Bhumika was offered a pivotal role and the actress has also agreed to come on board, after having been impressed by the script.” The director was also quoted as saying that he cannot reveal much about her character, though. Regarding other shooting updates, fifty per cent of the film is said to have been completed and it has been mostly done in Chennai and its surrounding areas. Our sources added that the unit is absolutely satisfied with the way the film is developing.
Produced by VN Ranjith Kumar for his Lipi Cine Krafts, Kannai Nambathey has Aathmika as the female lead. Sam C S of Vikram Vedha fame is composing music and Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam fame Sridhar is behind the camera. 'Kannai Nambathey' is incidentally the first line of legendary MGR's famous song from the film Ninaithadhai Mudippavan, which released in 1975. On the other hand, Bhumika is well known for her roles in films like Badri with Vijay and Sillunnu Oru Kaadhal with Suriya. After her marriage to Yoga Guru Bharath Thakur, the beautiful lady had reduced her acting assignments. However, she will also be seen in the upcoming films like Chakri Toleti's Kolaiyuthir Kaalam and also the Hindi movie Khamoshi, which is also directed by Chakri.