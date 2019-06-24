In Com Staff June 24 2019, 1.57 pm June 24 2019, 1.57 pm

The reality TV show of Bigg Boss is among one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The show has been on the air for quite some time now and the Hindi version is already into its 13th season. The Kannada Bigg Boss show has been successfully airing for 6 seasons, and the Tamil version is done with 2 seasons. The third season is airing from June 24, and the speculations around its contestant list have been doing the rounds on the internet for quite some time now. However, we have an exclusive input on this season's final contestants. As expected, there is quite an eclectic mix of people and it sure promises an exciting 100 days ahead!

As we had earlier reported, actress Abhirami Venkatachalam of Nerkonda Paarvai fame is one of the leading contenders in this season. There are quite a few other tough contestants like the comedian 'Jangiri' Madhumitha, yesteryear heartthrob Sherin, veteran news presenter Fathima Babu and actress Sakshi Agarwal. The list of contestants also includes veteran actor Saravanan, dance master Sandy, musician Mohan Vaidhya and actress Vanitha Vijayakumar. The contestants have already entered the Bigg Boss house, according to reports. They are said to have entered the house on June 22nd at 6.00 pm and the official telecast of this is currently happening on TV.