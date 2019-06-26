In Com Staff June 26 2019, 2.32 pm June 26 2019, 2.32 pm

The third season of the most watched TV reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil, commenced on last Sunday. Its first season was a resounding success, but the second season failed to live up to the hype. However, both these seasons didn't lack drama and it looks like the third season is all set to give them a big run for their money. Though not all the contestants from this season are very popular among the masses, the drama, inside the house, has started to unfold. Right from its Day one, there have a lot of interesting moments. Rifts, emotional outbursts, crushes and more are already making this season quite popular among the audiences.

Aiyooo 😯sandy first love illaye 😁😂last love... Nan attakathi Dinesh Maari 😜🙈🙈🙈 https://t.co/SoIGSodp8u — Kaajal Pasupathi (@kaajalActress) June 24, 2019

The second season of Bigg Boss Tamil had the couple of Thaadi Balaji and his estranged wife Nithya as contestants, and there were times when this gave birth to some major fights between them. Kaajal Pasupathi was a contestant from the first season of this show. She is an anchor-turned-actor who was in a relationship with dance master Sandy, after which they split up and he got hitched to his current wife. However, right from the time, it came to light that Sandy is among one of the contestants of this season, and Kaajal, on her social media, has expressed her excitement on the same. Kaajal has always been very open about her views on various subjects and has also expressed her opinion on the second season of Bigg Boss. Of late, many people had been asking her opinion on Sandy being a contestant on this season and she had a positive reply for all.

😯no..Not now. 😊I'm happy for him https://t.co/1Uhefbsgdb — Kaajal Pasupathi (@kaajalActress) June 23, 2019

Thailvar all rounder 😁 TBH he's been singin n composin since MM... This should be a piece of cake for him😊 https://t.co/OllW7GYsu3 — Kaajal Pasupathi (@kaajalActress) June 26, 2019

I have always loved his sense of humour... He's being himself there. https://t.co/NQWZzVO6n0 — Kaajal Pasupathi (@kaajalActress) June 26, 2019

After seeing her express happiness on Sandy being a part of Bigg Boss, one of her followers quizzed her if she felt for missing out on him and she rubbished the same saying that she was rather happy for him. Also, when another user asked if he was her first love, she joked that he was rather her last love. She added that Sandy has been composing music and singing even from their Maanaada Mayilaada days when the duo competed in the dance competition. Responding to another follower's statement on Sandy's humour, Kaajal added that she had always loved his sense of humour and revealed that he is being himself inside the house. Interesting!