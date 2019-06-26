In Com Staff June 26 2019, 11.47 pm June 26 2019, 11.47 pm

Yes, we expected a lot of drama in Bigg Boss season 3, but we didn't expect it to begin this fast. It's been barely two days and the contestants already have a hot topic to talk about. Abhirami Venkatachalam proposed to Kavin and later had a heart-to-heart with the ladies about the incident, much to the disbelieving joy of the viewers. It seemed to have been an impulsive move when Kavin pointed out that they'd just met, the pretty model herself confides that she probably would have changed her mind if she had gotten to know him better.

Not that we didn't have any warning about this possibility Abhirami, who had walked into the house like a whirlwind and had the attention of quite a lot viewers, could hardly talk about anything except her crush for Kavin, whom she had watched in the popular TV drama Saravanan Meenakshi. Only, viewers expected this crush to boil down into something later in the week. Soon after this interesting conversation, even as the audience was letting the proposal and polite rejection sink in, Abhirami found the other women in the house and began what would become a marathon of a conversation. Inevitably, fans of the show remembered season-2 contestant Yashika Anand, and this paved way for a lot of jokes on social media platforms soon after the episode was aired. A section of the show's fans are already predicting that Abhirami would be the first elimination this season, and several people have been calling her 'irritating' on social media.